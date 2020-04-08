|
Houston Kenneth "Bubba" Wyatt, Jr., age 74, of Germantown, TN, passed away on April 7, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Bubba is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jill Zeip Wyatt; his children, Mindy Wyatt, Kim Brewer(Buck), and Kenneth Wyatt(Maria); his granddaughters, Isabella and Brittain Brewer and Addilyn Wyatt; his siblings, Beth Powell(Ray), Reba Anderson(Kenny), Ardis Long, Buzzy Wyatt(LeeAnn) and Vivi Pauley(Kevin); and many nieces and nephews.
Bubba was born in Jackson, TN, on May 12, 1945, to Margaret and Kenneth Wyatt. He graduated from Jackson High School and Lambuth University. Bubba served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1967. He was employed by Union Planters/Regions Bank in Information Technology and retired in 2011 after 37 years. Bubba was happiest when surrounded by his family, friends, and neighbors. He loved to serve others and enjoyed volunteer work, especially at Pink Palace Museum. He was a long time supporter of LifeBlood as a blood donor. Bubba loved to spend time outdoors, watch the Memphis Tigers play, long walks with his beloved dogs, and traveling, especially to New York and Longboat Key.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Bitsy Woodson and Mary Claire Ruggles, his nephew Woody Woodson, and his niece Abby Long.
Bubba will be laid to rest at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Donations in his honor can be made to the .
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Heritage at Irene Woods and Avalon Hospice for their exceptional care and love for Bubba over the past two and a half years.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 8, 2020