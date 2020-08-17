, 96, of Memphis, Tennessee, died on Friday, August 14, 2020.Mr. Cave was born January 31, 1924 in Sunflower, Mississippi. He was one of nine children born to the late Roscoe & Maggie Sue McLean Cave. He received his degree from Delta State University and was a lifelong career accountant.He loved to bowl, but his favorite and well missed hobby was golf.Along with his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife of over fifty years Virginia Cave; daughter Debbie Cave Leach; siblings Mary Katherine Cave, Jack Cave, Mildred Martin, Donald Cave, Clarice Jarrett and Walter Cave.He is survived by his grandson Zachary (Amy) Leach; son-in-law Rex Leach; sisters Becky Hollobaugh and Joanne Freeman; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family.