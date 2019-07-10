Services Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 North Germantown Parkway Bartlett , TN 38133 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Hubert Billingsley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hubert Lee Billingsley Jr.

1937 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Hubert Lee Billingsley, Jr., 81 of Eads, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 9th after a long battle with cancer. Hubert was born in Raleigh, Tennessee on July 31, 1937. He graduated from Bartlett High School where he was an all-star athlete and lettered in Baseball, Basketball, Football, and Track. After then he served two years with the 95th Bomb Wing and worked on B-36's in the Air Force. In 1959 he got transferred to the 4135th Strategic Air Command wing working on B-52's. He served two years ready reserves at Robbins Airforce Base and then released with an Honorable discharge in January 1963 after serving a total of 6 years with the United States Air Force.



Hubert returned to Memphis where he married Julia Frances Perry and was a loving dedicated husband of 58 years. They started a family raising their daughter and son in Raleigh. He returned to Buckeye Cellulose/Proctor and Gamble in April of 1961 where he worked his way up through the company of dedicated service for 45 years as the plant shipping manager and retiring in January of 2002. He was presented with his own street name at the plant upon retirement at Buckeye where it still stands today and now is the Georgia Pacific Company. Hubert and Judy enjoyed their travels to Branson, Missouri, Pidgeon Forge, and Nashville through the years and just being with their children and grandchildren.



Hubert enjoyed hunting and fishing; one of his biggest joys was hosting an annual Dove Hunt in Whiteville, Tennessee at the farm for family and friends for over thirty years. His love for farming and John Deere tractors will always be remembered as well as the hardworking man throughout his life. He was a very giving and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend to many and will be greatly missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Lee Billingsley, Sr. and Florence Louise Billingsley Pass and his sister, Shirley Smith. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Billingsley; daughter Jennifer House (Roger Darren); son Hubert Lee Billingsley, III; five grandchildren, Joshua House (Marissa), Grant House, MacKenzie Billingsley (Cole Ferguson), Anslee Billingsley, and Kade Billingsley; four great-grandchildren, Clifton House, Colby House, Caraleigh House and Nolan Ferguson.



Family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 16th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked for memorial contributions to be made to the West Cancer Center (Wings Organization). Published in The Daily Memphian on July 10, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.