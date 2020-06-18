Hubert McCommon, a long time resident of Memphis, died as his son's home in Orlando, FL on June 12, 2020, at the age of 91 after a long illness. He was previously married for 65 years to his loving wife, Kathryn Dixon from Grand Junction, TN who passed in 2016.
Hubert is survived by his 2 sons, Dennis and Chris McCommon, 5 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
He will be remembered for his love for family and church. His life demonstrated service to others especially through the ministries of First Baptist Church Memphis. He served there as a deacon and as a mentor to the church Laotian assembly. He loved his career working in risk management for 25 years at MLGW and 10 years at Guardsmark corporation.
He will be missed by his immediate and extended family, and also by those who were touched by his kindness and generosity of service.
A family and friends gathering will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, beginning at 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM to be followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 AM all services held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Fireside Chapel, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave electronic condolences.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 18, 2020.