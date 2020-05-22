Or Copy this URL to Share

1937 – 2020



Ida Corinne Feathers Glover, age 83, resident of Williston, Tennessee and wife of James "Bud" Glover, departed this life Thursday evening, May 21, 2020 at Pine Meadows Healthcare Center in Bolivar, Tennessee.



Corinne was born May 21, 1937 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Samuel Elec Feathers and Senith Elizabeth Williams Feathers. She attended Garnett School and Fayette County High School. She was married September 6, 1952 to James E. "Bud" Glover and was a lifelong resident of the Fayette County area. They lived in the Williston Community since 1956 and Mr. and Mrs. Glover owned Glover's Used Cars and Garage, which was established in 1963. Corinne was a member of Williston Baptist Church for over 60 years and loved reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling and special times with her family, especially her grandchildren who lovingly called her "Nanny".



Mrs. Glover is survived by her husband of almost 68 years, James "Bud" Glover of Williston, TN; her daughter, Julie D. Even (Thomas) of Grand Junction, TN; her son, Randy Glover (Carol) of Williston, TN; four grandchildren, Christy Glover, Robin Byrd, Megan Fowler and Katie Even; and five great-grandchildren, Madison Mod, Mallory Fowler, Molly Fowler, Emma Byrd and Miller Fowler.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Lacroix and two brothers, Rev. Carl Feathers and Bobby Feathers.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Glover will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Jack Price and Bro. David Reeves. Interment will follow in the Perry Cemetery at Laconia. A visitation for Mrs. Glover will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Byrd, Michael Fowler, Jimmy Mod, Wayne Thomas, Kevin Glover, James Mod, Dwayne Glover and Murray Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Beckworth, Hardy Flanagan, Jay Glover, Brandon Glover and John Sullivan.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Perry Cemetery Association, c/o Carol Glover, 7050 Highway 76, Somerville, TN 38068.



If you are unable to attend the funeral due to COVID-19 or are vacationing for the Memorial Day weekend, the family understands.



