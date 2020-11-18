Ida Allen McNatt, 94, of Olive Branch, MS died Monday, November 16, 2020, at Methodist Hospice Home in Memphis, TN. She was born August 27, 1926, to Lummy and Dixie Mitchell Allen in Camden, TN. She was married to the late John T. McNatt, Sr. She was a homemaker who served her family faithfully. She was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Olive Branch, MS. Her hobbies were gardening, reading, shopping, and attending church and church functions. Cooking was her favorite hobby and past time. Her secret to life and longevity was a Twinkie and a diet coke every morning.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard T. McNatt, Sr; two sons, John T. McNatt, Jr, and Tony R McNatt, Sr.



Mrs. McNatt is survived by her daughter in law Mary Joyce McNatt, eight loving grandchildren; Lisa M. Scates (Paul), Melissa Broadway (Mick), John T. McNatt, III, Tony R McNatt, Jr, Terry L. McNatt (Tonya), Johnny A McNatt, Kimberly R McNatt (Jason), and Danielle Howell (Rodney), a special niece Linda Newman(David).



The family ask that all memorials go to Temple Baptist Church 8432 Germantown Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654.

