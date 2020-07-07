Ima Jean Fury Childress, 86, of Cordova, TN died peacefully in her sleep at home on July 2, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her father Lawrence, mother Benton, husband John, and son Jay.
She leaves a brother Larry Fury of Memphis and her son Jeff of New Orleans, LA. She also leaves her niece Amy Fury Paape and great-niece Abbey Paape of Zurich, Switzerland.
Jean was an avid reader and bridge enthusiast and enjoyed life surrounded by many friends and neighbors.
Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.