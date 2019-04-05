|
Imogene Hollie, 86, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Southaven, Mississippi.
The family will receive friend from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church (5145 US-51, Horn Lake, MS 38637), funeral service will follow. Burial will be in Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hollie loved playing Bunco and usually won. She also enjoyed embroidery, sewing, crafting, and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Emma Campbell, her husband; William ""Bill"" D. Campbell, one brother; John Campbell, three sisters, Agnes Berry, Pauline Crane, and Laura Mae McCullough.
Survivors include her children; Sandra Red and husband Jimmy, Melvin Hollie and wife Gail, and Connie Skutt and husband Bob, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two sisters; Peggy Morgan and husband Dennis, and Sandy Thompson and husband Gary, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in her honor to Ronald McDonald House online or by calling the local chapter at (901) 529-4055; or to Gideons International.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 5, 2019
