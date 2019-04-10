Resources More Obituaries for Ira Weinstein Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ira Weinstein

Obituary Flowers Ira Weinstein was born in Oak Park, Illinois on January 30, 1928. He was the youngest child of Joe and Bessie Weinstein.



He was predeceased by his brothers Filmore, Bert, Calvin, and his sister Evelyn. He is survived by his wife Debby, his children Dr. Joe (Cindi), Dr. Marc (Rabbi Stephanie Dickstein), and David Weinstein; grandchildren, Ilana (Rabbi Elie) Bercuson, Asher, L.E, Hannah, Becky, Adam, Jered, Joel, Sara, Ryan (Megan) Dacus, and Shannon Dacus, as well as seven great-grandchildren.



Dr. Weinstein served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He received his Ph.D. from George Washington University in 1960. He had a distinguished career in research and teaching in the field of pharmacology. He was on the faculty of Vanderbilt University, University of Florida, the University of Missouri in Columbia. At the time of his retirement, he was Professor Emeritus at the University of Tennessee Medical School. He also served as associate dean of the graduate school.



Dr. Weinstein was deeply involved as a lay leader in every community in which he lived. In Memphis, he was a past president of Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth Congregation and was a board member of the Jewish Community Center, Plough Towers, and the Memphis Jewish Federation.



His passions were for his family, his gardening, and his special way with adults and children, making them laugh and celebrate his sense of humor.



The funeral will be 11 a.m., April 11, 2019, at Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth Congregation, 120 N East Yates Road, with burial to follow at the ASBEE Cemetery. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 10, 2019