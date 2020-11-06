Irma Johnson Roaten, 91, loved the Lord Jesus Christ and went to be with Him on November 4, 2020, from her home in Arlington, TN.



She is preceded in death by her dear husband Hillie Roaten, and her parents, Howard and Lillian Johnson.



She is survived by her sons: Dennis (Susan) Roaten, and Bobby (Judy) Roaten; and her grandchildren: Robb (Hailey) Roaten, Kim (Charlie) Jay, Brent Roaten, Matt (Amy) Roaten, Jared (Jennifer) Roaten, Todd (Amanda) Roaten; and her great-grandchildren: Brooke Roaten, Robert Roaten Jr., Ivy Roaten, Morgan Malone, Bradyn Malone, Anna Jay, Meredith Roaten, Hannah Roaten, Holden Roaten, Charlotte Roaten, Nate Roaten, Mckenzie Roaten, Todd Roaten Jr., Jacob Roaten, Emma Roaten, and Lucy Roaten; and her two sisters: Ann (Al) Culbreath and Marie McVay.



She was born to William Howard Johnson and Lillian Thomas Johnson of Corinth, Mississippi, on September 11, 1929. Irma was the oldest of three daughters and grew up in Corinth, MS. Irma married Hillie Roaten, also of Corinth, in January of 1944. They began their life together in Memphis, where Hillie found work at Firestone Tire & Rubber Co.



Irma and Hillie joined Leawood Baptist Church in 1963, where she and Hillie taught 8th grade Sunday school, served in the bus ministry, and in many other ways. She was skilled at the game of Scrabble, loved spending time with her many grandchildren, and enjoyed traveling with her family, whether long trips to Hawaii and Alaska, or weekends at Greer's Ferry lake.



A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 10, at 11:00 am at Memphis Memory Hill Gardens in Memphis.



Please send any memorials to the Leawood Baptist Church at 1620 N. Houston Levee Road, Cordova, TN 38016

Services entrusted to Bartlett-Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Center (901) 372-5555

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store