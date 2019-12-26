|
Irvin Lyman Schatz passed away on December 23, 2019, following a stroke, in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, where he was visiting his family for Christmas. He was 81. Irvin will be remembered as a joyful host, a clever conversationalist, an excellent cook, and a proud husband and father. He loved history, music, and celebrating around the table with his family and friends.
Irvin was born and raised in Memphis. He graduated from Christian Brothers College and the University of Michigan, where he became an avid skier, a passion he shared with his daughters. He moved home to Memphis to work in the automobile leasing industry and owned Mid-South Leasing until his retirement. He was active in the Rotary Club and Economics Club of Memphis and on the Board of Trustees for St. Mary's Episcopal School. He made countless fly fishing trips with childhood friends, and in recent years, he reconnected with classmates from the CBC Class of 1956, enjoying weekly coffee dates.
Irvin was devoted to his wife of 48 years, Libba Ferguson Schatz, and his daughters, Holland Burns, of Mt. Pleasant, and Elizabeth Passarella, of New York. He also adored his sons-in-law, Scott Burns and Michael Passarella, and his six grandchildren: Barron, Wilson, and McCrae Burns, and Julia, James, and Sam Passarella.
The family will hold a private graveside service. Visitation will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, December 30th at 11 a.m.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 27, 2019