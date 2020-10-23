Izola "Peggy" Hooker

1926-2020

Izola "Peggy" Doggett Hooker, age 94, resident of Millington, Tennessee, and wife of the late Bob Hooker, departed this life Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, at Millington Health Care Center.Peggy was born on October 18, 1926, in Athens, Illinois, the daughter of the late William David Doggett and Effie May Propst Doggett. She was a homemaker throughout her life and a member of First Christian Church in Greenview, Illinois and enjoyed fishing in younger years and quilting, walking, dancing, and reading books. Peggy led a very active lifestyle and loved her family to the fullest. She will be remembered for being a loving mother and grandmother.Mrs. Hooker is survived by three daughters, Linda Vansach (Dave), Pam Scott and Kathy Belk (Dennis); three sons, Mike Hooker (Carolyn), Mark Hooker (Leslie), and Bob Hooker; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Johnny Scott, and four grandchildren, Matthew Largent, Kye Largent, Shannon Hooker, and Carol Hooker.