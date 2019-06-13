Services Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation 6000 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 685-0723 Resources More Obituaries for J. Forrest Goodman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? J. Forrest Goodman

1971 - 2019 Obituary Flowers J. Forrest Goodman, age 48, passed away on Monday June 10, 2019, at Methodist North Hospital. He was born on April 10, 1971, in Memphis, Tennessee. Forrest graduated from Collierville High School in 1989, where he developed his love for broadcasting. During his professional career he wrote columns for the Delta Democrat Times of Jackson, Mississippi, he was the Play by Play voice for Delta State, news director for a group of radio stations in Cleveland, Mississippi, a sports show Co-Host at AM790 WMC, Co-Host on the racing show "Focus on Racing", Program Director at Clear Channel, Digital Communications Specialist at Love Worth Finding Ministries, Morning Show Host for WKIM-FM 98.9, Digital Strategist for Commercial Appeal, Co-Host on "The Rub" show and podcast, Co-Host on podcast for Love Worth Finding Ministries and Program Director at iHeart Media, but he was best known for the coaches show and pre and post game show for University of Memphis Tigers Football and Basketball radio program.



Forrest was a loving husband, father, son and friend. He was a man that had a dream as a child and was able to live out that dream in a job that he loved. He had a passion for radio and all that it included. When he wasn't working he wanted to be in the mountains, camping, fishing or just being with family and friends. He was honored to serve as a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Michelle, and daughter Abigail. Father, Glenn Goodman, Mother, Sandra Ethridge, sister, Ginger Loth (Shawn) and Shirley Netter (Chris), and two nephews, Gabe and Liam Loth. Also his two cainine companions who he lovingly referred to as his "Rotten Rotties," Marley and Chloe.



Forrest's Celebration of Life will be held at Bartlett Baptist Church, 3465 Kirby Whitten, Bartlett, Tennessee on Saturday, June 15th. Visitation will be at 9:00 am and the Service will follow at 11:00 am. Attendees are requested to wear Tiger Blue (no orange).



