|
|
|
Jack E. Ditto, 93, of Memphis, TN passed away surrounded by his family on February 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Ditto; his parents, Peter and Lillie Ditto; his brothers, Peter Ditto, David Ditto; and his sisters, Frances Daugherty, and Dorothy Mosley.
Jack is survived by his girls, Becky Williams (Paris Eldridge), Elizabeth Hardin (Greg), Pat Brown (David), Nancy Trombly (Mark); his grandchildren, Chris Pelland, Aaron Edman, Sarah Antonio, Ryan Edman, Davey Brown, Phyllis Peterson, Cody Brown, Casey Brown, Trisha Wolfe, Ben Trombly, Jamie Brannen; 25 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; his sisters, Bitty Brooks, and Carolyn Stovall.
Memorials may be made to Cherry Road Baptist Church.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 15th at Cherry Road Baptist Church, 1421 Cherry Rd, Memphis, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 14, 2020