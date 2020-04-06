|
Jack Estes, Jr. passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cheryl Rumage Estes; two sons, Jack Estes, III (Whitney Bennett) and Andrew Helms Estes, all of Memphis. He also is survived by his sister, Dr. Virginia Garden (Rev. Tupper Garden), of Roanoke, VA, and by his father-in-law, Floyd R. Rumage, and sister-in-law, Pamela Rumage.
Jack was born in Memphis, Tennessee and attended East High School and the University of Memphis. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved taking his boys fishing, camping, and boating. Jack was very active with both boys in scouting, starting both in Cub Scouts, and helped them both achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of Germantown Baptist Church, where he taught for several years in the pre-school ministry. He was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity and the Memphis Yacht Club. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, any memorials be sent to the Boy Scouts of America, Chickasaw Council.
The family will hold a private memorial service, and a remembrance of Jack's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 6, 2020