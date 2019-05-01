|
|
|
Jack George Walker, 98, passed away April 29, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.
He was a member of South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; a veteran of the United States Navy serving during WW II, on the Rochambeau; a Scottish Rite Mason with Lakelodge #189 in Milwaukee and a Shriner. He attended Marquette University and was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Koss.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Virginia Walker; daughter, Gayle (Rick) Jones; son, Craig J. (Cheryl) Walker; five grandchildren, Stacy (David) Bethune, Jamie (Courtney) Walker, Chris (Alicia) Jones, Brad (Sarah) Jones, Sarah (Ryan) Strain; and ten great-grandchildren, Walker, Alex, Madison, Madalyn, Sean, Elliott, James, Lily, Cameron, and Landon.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mr. Walker may be offered to the American or the .
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 1, 2019
