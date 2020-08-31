Jack Goodwin Phillips
, 92 of Memphis, passed away August 28, 2020 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, TN.
He was preceded in life by his loving wife Gloria of 62 years, his daughter, Jacqueline Phillips, his parents Jesse and Edna Phillips and two brothers, Richard Boone and Joe Phillips.
He is survived by his sons, Gary and his wife Betty, Dan Phillips and his wife Dianne, and John Phillips and his wife Melinda, six grandchildren, Rebecca Mohon, (Josh), Kimberly Phillips, Chris Phillips (Libby), Petty Officer Third Class Trisha Jones (A.C.), Kristina Exum (Brian) and Nicholas Phillips, eight great grandchildren, Tripp, Paxton, Rhett and Henley Grace Phillips, Olivia and Rheagan Mohon, Selah and Noelle Jones. He is also survived by his sister Gail Stone and his two brothers in law, Arthur Essary (Anita) and Kenneth Kuhn.
Jack was a lifelong resident of Memphis, TN. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II as a Technician Fifth Grade 458th Amphibious Truck Company. On the discharge from the Army he worked in the Phillips Floor Covering business for many years. He served his community for many years in the following capacities: Start-up of Medic Ambulance Service with lifelong friend, Johnny Woolbright, Civil Air Patrol, volunteer fire fighter for the town of Bartlett, TN., United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Sr. Instructor for Civil Defense Mobilization for the Tri-state area, involved in starting the Memphis Radio Citizens Band (CB radio) Club (search and rescue) which later turned into Shelby County Rescue and Sheriff Dept. Emergency Services, Sr. Instructor for American Red Cross and American Heart Association
, charter and board member for Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads (TARS), charter member of Mid-South Life Support Association which taught Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT's) though Mid-South Health Systems for area hospitals in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. He was Scout Master of Boy Scouts of America Troop #369, member of American Legion Memphis Post #1, Carpenters Local #345, Tennessee Sheriff Association, Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers Association and Bartlett Masonic Lodge #697. His favorite past time was working with the Native American Indian affiliations and attending Pow Wows.
Jack served at the pleasure of Mayor Henry Loeb as Director of Waterfront (McKellar Lake) and Mayor Wyeth Chandler as Director of Emergency Communications (EMS) – pre 911 communication center. He worked for the following hospitals in Engineering, Plant Operations and Planning: St. Joseph, St. Francis, Crippled Children's and Methodist Hospitals. He retired from Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare. He then went to work at the University of Memphis in Plant Operations and Planning and after 10 years retired. After retirement Jack and Gloria enjoyed camping, fishing and attending Pow Wows all over the United States.