|
|
|
Jack Guin Pannell, 86, of Munford died December 7th, 2019. Jack graduated in 1951 from Humes High School.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jimmie V. Pannell, son Mark S. Pannell, and parents Annie and W.L. Pannell.
Jack is survived by his son Dana G. Pannell (Jennifer Pannell), grandkids Danielle and John Paul Pannell, and great-granddaughter Emerson Pannell.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12th from 5-7 pm and services will be on Friday, December 13th at 10 am at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue.
Online condolences can be sent to the Pannell family at www.memphisfuneralhomepoplar.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 12, 2019