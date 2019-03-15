|
|
|
Jack Mason Fry, 67, of Collierville, TN, passed from this life Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.
He was born March 4, 1952 in Camden, TN was Methodist in Faith and retired as a Customer Service Agent with Northwest Airlines.
Jack is survived by his loving wife; Susie Trevathan Fry, daughters; Amy Fry and Laura Fry, parents; Mava Dell Fry, William "Bill" Fry (Clara), brothers; Thomas Fry, Rick Fry, and two grandchildren; Anthony and Avienne.
He was preceded in death by his son; Jonathan Fry and a brother; Terry Fry.
The family will receive friends 5 pm - 7 pm Friday, March 15, 2019, and 1 pm - 2 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Collierville Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 pm, burial will be in Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery.
Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More