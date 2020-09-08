, 86 year old Memphian, died September 6, 2020 at home with his son.Jack was born in Friendship, Tennessee on September 13, 1933 one of six children to the late Broadus Wilson & Mary Lucille Rowland Richardson. He was a graduate of Friendship High School and then began his military career in the Naval REserve before two active years in the U.S. Army. Afterward, Jack came back to Memphis where he worked and retired from the Memphis Defense Depot in the motor pool division.Along with his parents "Rollen" was also preceded in death by his daughtrer Cathy Richardson McBroom; and all five of his siblings.Mr. Richardson is survived by his sons Ricky Richardson of Munford, Tennessee, and Breion Richardson of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.