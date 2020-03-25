|
|
|
Jaiden Quintrell Cole, 1 month, passed away on March 18, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Visitation Friday, March 27, 2020, from 11 until 12 pm at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial 1 pm Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery.
He leaves his mother, Katrina Cole, father, Jadarrius L. Spears, brother, Jordan Harris, grandfather, Frederick Spears, grandmother, Lakischa Spears, great-grandfather, Shelly McCaster(Bobbie), great-grandmothers, Laura Odom, Mary Pirtle(Pete), aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 25, 2020