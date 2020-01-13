|
Jairus Seavy "Jack" Griffith was called Home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 3, 2020. Born on June 8, 1993, to Suzanne and Ronny Griffith, he was always a happy baby who constantly wanted to watch The Lion King in his pajamas and cowboy boots. He was named for his two grandfathers, Jairus Pope Barham and Henry Seavy Griffith, and nicknamed "Jack" in honor of a dear family friend and an uncle.
Jack attended First Presbyterian Day School, and always said he'd return as a teacher, only because he wanted to eat the tuna fish sandwiches like the teachers did. Following FPDS, he attended Jackson Prep, where he made lifelong friends, was part of state-championship football and chess teams, and enjoyed the classical curriculum, which included special studies in Latin and Greek. An active member of Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church, he participated in the youth group and served as an example to the younger kids. Much of his time was spent devoted to serving others through Stewpot, Salvation Army, Grace Place, Katrina Emergency Assistance and Restoration, and many other organizations. In 2011, he was honored as one of the Metro Christian Living Magazine Christian Leaders of the Future, recognized for his strong devotion to and sharing of his faith.
He decided to attend the University of Alabama because when his mother suggested Millsaps, hoping he'd stay closer to home, he said, "Not if every other college on Earth exploded." When she suggested Mississippi College, he said, "It's after Millsaps." No offense to those fine schools, he just really wanted to go away from home for college. He escaped to Tuscaloosa, where he spent 4 years making memories, cheering on the Tide, and earning a degree in English with a minor in History. As fate would have it, his future wife Savannah also attended the University of Alabama, but it took them both traveling to Starkville for the Alabama-Mississippi State football game for them to meet. He married the love of his life on the most beautiful spring day in Memphis, April 21, 2018.
Jack enjoyed Snowboarding in Breckenridge, good music, movies, Alabama football, and taking long drives with the top down in his convertible, regardless of temperature. He was an avid collector of watches and was usually the best-dressed man in the room. Always a perfect gentleman, he will be remembered for his impeccable manners, servant's heart, and infectious smile. Constantly giving of himself to lift up others, he was the most loving son, husband, and friend anyone could ask for. He faithfully clicked to give a bowl of food every day on the Animal Rescue Site and loved all animals, particularly his rescue dogs past and present, and cats (even though he was tragically allergic.) For this reason, we ask that you consider a donation in Jack's memory to Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter, the rescue group who brought Jack his "girl," Gracie.
He lives on in the hearts of his wife, parents, grandmothers Ann Barham, Amy Barham, and Daisy Griffith, siblings Ritch Griffith, Jennifer Colson (Dee), and Melissa Vavrunek (Vince), 8 nieces and nephews, cousin, brothers and sister-in-law, and countless friends.
If you wish to make a donation to Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter in Jack's memory, you can send checks to Jackson Friends C/O yn Crawford 3814 Old Canton Road, Jackson, TN 39216. Checks can be made payable to Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 13, 2020