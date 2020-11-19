On Monday, November 16, 2020, James A. (Jimmy) Thornton, loving husband, father/grandfather, and brother went to be with the Lord at the age of 74.



Jimmy was born on September 7, 1946, in Jackson, Tennessee to Joe and Betty Thornton. He graduated from Beech Bluff High School in 1964. He attended UT Martin and was a proud member of the Tenn National Guard. On September 5, 2011, he married Glenda Bowling. Together they shared four daughters and two sons.



Throughout his years, Jimmy was always seen as a good and faithful servant of Jesus. He grew up attending Parkview Baptist Church. He was an active member of Meridian Baptist Church until he moved to Memphis in 1996. He was then a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett where he faithfully served on a multitude of projects, committees, and groups. Those include being a choir member, active and proud member of the men's Sunday school class with friend Keith Bates, the missions and outreach committee, basketball team, FCA support of Bartlett High School, FaithWalk, men's ministry, and many more.



Along with his commitment to the Lord's work, Jimmy had a passion for people. A common theme amongst his accomplishments and hobbies was servantry. Whether it was rebuilding someone's car or completing home repairs, Jimmy was constantly looking for ways to help a friend in need. If you were to catch Jimmy away from serving others, you might have seen him enjoying a game of golf or attending a local car show. He also loved to travel, even with no specific destination in sight. One trip he loved to take was to the river with his "bride" - as he loved to say.



Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Joe, mother, Betty, brother, Jack Thornton, and sisters Hazel Hammonds and Peggy Arnold. He is survived by his wife, Glenda, their children, Deena Maness (Randy), Laurie Jones (Jesse), Chris Thornton (Mandy), Jennifer Gooch (Kris), Phillip Jhin (Angie), and Melody Pendergrass. He is also survived by his siblings Hellen Carroll, Mary Alice White (Erwin), George "Sonny" Thornton (Libby), and Nita White (David). Jimmy's grandchildren are Jay and Timmy Maness, Jessica Sanders (Michael) and Katie Jones (Conner Blakley), Tyler Peeler (Sarah) and Haley Thornton, Jayla Ramsey and Reece Gooch, Daylan and Braden Jhin and Piper Barker, Brooke Solorzano (Adrian), Madison and Caroline Pendergrass (Mark Bray). Great-grandchildren are: Chandler, Bentley, and Brylynn Sanders, McKenzie Maness, and Aubrey Solorzano. He was also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home from 6:00-9:00 pm ? 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Barlett, Tennessee 38133.



A second visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Meridian Baptist Church from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm? 161 Harts Bridge Road, Jackson, Tennessee 38301. The burial service to follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.



Donations can be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store