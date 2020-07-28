James "Jimmy" Alan Ferrell, 55, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Methodist University.
Jimmy was born on December 11, 1964 to Sarah and Thomas Ferrell in Memphis, TN. There is not enough time in the day to list all the people impacted by the life of Jimmy Ferrell. To simply say he will be missed is hardly sufficient. To borrow words from a song "there's a little black spot on the sun today." Jimmy defined the word "friendship" for many people. Those fortunate enough to be close to him all agree there was no better friend. We all look forward to Heaven a bit more now that we did before. Ill close with the words everyone has heard, "Hey it's Jimmy Ferrell, I didn't want nothing-Just calling to check on ya!".
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Earnestine Ballard Ferrell and his brother, John Thomas Ferrell.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Graham Ferrell; two daughters, Kristen Willingham (Bradley), Emily Ferrell; his father, Thomas Ferrell (Shirley), a brother, Jerry Ferrell (Susan Ann). He also leaves behind on grandson, Jackson Willingham; 8 nieces and nephew, and 17 great nieces and nephews, who to the very last one, loved "Uncle Jimmy" like no other; Uncle Jimmy loved them all to the utmost and they all knew it.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Orchard Church, 3690 S. Houston Levee Rd. Collierville, TN 38017.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.