Send Flowers Share This Page Email Buck Hutcheson went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, July 2, 2017. Buck was born and raised in Tupelo Mississippi back in the '40s. The son of a sharecropper, at a tender young age he learned all about cotton.

It was when Buck turned eight, his daddy gave him his first guitar, purchased at Phillip's Feed Store in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was a natural. It wasn't long before he was entertaining anyone that would listen. In the Mayfield Holiness Church, Buck was known for trying to out-sing the preacher.



By the age of 11, Buck was earning a little money for his playing and around 13 or 14 he headed for that big music town to the north-west. MEMPHIS! In Memphis, he lived with his brother, Jessie Carter, and the Gene Simmons Band. He was too young to go to nightclubs but he could work in one. When the band went on break, little Buck had to leave the building and go sit in the car until the time for the next set. At the age of 17 Buck got his break. He auditioned for the Killer, Jerry Lee Lewis and got the job! Ever since, Buck has played with Jerry Lee, on and off, for most of his life.



During the years with Jerry Lee, Buck played on a number of albums, such as "The Greatest Live Show on Earth" recorded in Birmingham, Alabama at the Municipal Auditorium, "Live at the International Hotel" in Las Vegas, "She Even Woke Me Up to Say Good-bye," "Rockin' Pneumonia Boogie Woogie Flu" plus numerous singles, just to name a few.



While recording "The Greatest Live Show on Earth," Buck was privileged to work with Hawk Hawkins (the bass man), Morris Tarrant on drums and Larry Nichols on the organ. Of all the bands he's played with, this one will always hold a special place in his heart. This band and Tiny & The Bondsmen really had it together.



Working for the Killer gave Buck not only the opportunity to travel all over the world but to also play with some of the best musicians on earth. He's rock n' rolled with Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, and Little Richard.... and that is just scratching the surface!



Being a huge country fan, Buck has also had the privilege of playing with Moe & Joe, Narvel Felts, Charlie Rich, Barbara Mandrell... and that list goes on.



Prior to owning his own club, "Buck & Tiny's Country," Buck played with Tiny and the Bondsmen at the famous Hernando's Hide a Way and Bad Bob's.



The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 5-8 p.m.at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Greenbrook Baptist Church, 8137 Greenbrook Parkway, Southaven, Mississippi with interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Buck may be offered to the Care Center, 1277 Main Street, Southaven, Mississippi 38671 or to the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County, 935 Farm Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38134