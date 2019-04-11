Resources More Obituaries for James Mason Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Allan Mason

1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers James Allan Mason, age 69, passed away surrounded by his family on April 8, 2019. He was born January 3, 1950 in Corpus Christi, TX to Edna and Bert Mason. Jim had two siblings Sandra May Mason and Bert Henry Mason Jr.



He was a dedicated father and grandfather that loved the outdoors. Jim loved to hunt and fish and always enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a talented leader and a successful professional in his field. He will be deeply missed.



Jim is survived by his two children; his son, Bradley Mason and his daughter, Kelly Gilreath and three grandchildren: Jordan Norwood, Spencer Norwood, McKenzey Mason, and one nephew, Rob Mason



The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. A memorial service will follow. A reception will also be hosted Friday, April 12, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the funeral home.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Mason family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 11, 2019