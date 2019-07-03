James "Jim" Angevine

1956 – 2019

James Allen "Jim" Angevine, age 63, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, and husband of Linda Cecil Angevine, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, July 2, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Memorial Services for Mr. Angevine will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Valley Park, Missouri. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Jim was born April 27, 1956, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Audrey Marie Rehme Angevine and the late Saxton Angevine. He was a graduate of Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville, Illinois and received his bachelor's degree at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. Jim was employed as the Director of Service Operations at Terminix for many years and enjoyed special times with his family, motorcycle riding, baseball, and the St. Louis Cardinals.



Mr. Angevine is survived by his wife who he married September 23, 1983, Linda Cecil Angevine of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Katherine Carter (Jordan) of Zachary, LA; two sons, Kevin Angevine (Nicole) of Zachary, LA, 2nd Lieutenant Jacob Angevine of Fort Stewart, GA; his mother, Audrey Angevine of Ballwin, MO; his sister, Janet Meyer (Ron) of Ballwin, MO; and his brother, Richard Angevine (Stephanie) of Wildwood, MO. He had a special love for his nieces, nephews and lifelong friends that also survive him.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



