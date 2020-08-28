James Allen Parr, 85, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Mr. Parr was born October 26, 1934 in Milan, TN. Mr. Parr owned his own insurance business in Millington, Tennessee, was a veteran of the United States Navy and active in the local VFW.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Parr; his parents, Claude Edward Parr and Ruth Taylor Parr, two sisters, Rosalee (Rosie) Parr Merrick and Carolyn Parr Caldwell, two step-daughters, Sandy Kelley and Debbie Wilbanks, and an uncle, Robert Taylor, whom he considered as a brother.



He is survived by three daughters, Jane Lutey, Judy (Mike) Cobb, Janet (Keith) Butler, one step-daughter, Kathy Holt (Mark), 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and several precious nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held Monday August 31, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38134.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store