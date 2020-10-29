James (Jim) Alton Treece, 57, of Leawood, Kansas, died suddenly on Oct. 26, 2020, at his home. Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, Tenn., has charge.



Born Jan. 22, 1963 in Hayti, Missouri, to Bobby Treece and Sandy Morse Treece, Jim was employed by Tobin Lawn and Landscaping in Grandview, Missouri.



Originally from Bartlett, Tennessee, he attended Bartlett High School before relocating to St. Louis, Missouri. Jim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors.



He is survived by his mother Sandy Treece of Cordova, Tennessee; brother Paul Brett Treece (Cristy) of Caledonia, Mississippi; and his three children including Joshua Treece, Grandview, Missouri, Sara Treece Jenkins (Christopher), Kansas City, Missouri, and Andrew Treece, Raytown, Missouri; as well as 13 grandchildren, one niece, two nephews, and numerous cousins.



He was preceded in death by his father Bob Treece, and his older brother Robert Treece.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joe, 4001 Blue Ridge Parkway, Suite 250, Kansas City, Missouri, 64130.



Funeral arrangements are pending.

