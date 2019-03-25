Resources More Obituaries for James Umbarger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Arthur Umbarger

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers James Arthur Umbarger, age 84, a resident of Somerville, Tennessee, and husband of the late Bettye Lois Reeves Umbarger departed this life Sunday evening, March 24, 2019, at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.



Funeral Services for Mr. Umbarger will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Freddie Clifft, pastor of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Somerville and Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Williston. Visitation for Mr. Umbarger will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



James was born May 30, 1934, in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late James Daniel Umbarger and Jossie Lela Rogers Umbarger. He was a graduate of Fayette County High School and was married November 10, 1957, to the former Bettye Lois Reeves, who preceded him in death. He loved being on a tractor and was a farmer, landowner and a former employee at Peebles Fayette County Funeral Home before his retirement. James was the first licensed EMT in Fayette County and enjoyed special times with his granddaughter. He was a people-person who loved everyone.



Mr. Umbarger is survived by his son, Jimmy Umbarger (Marybeth) of Somerville, TN and his granddaughter, Sophie Umbarger of Somerville, TN.



In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Gladys Walk, Addie Lee Smith, Vinnie McCaskill, Louise Clark and Annie Mae Umbarger; and two brothers, Edward Umbarger and Gene Umbarger.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris Anderson, Henry Diffee, Alan German, Bailey Kissner, John Treadway and Randy Walk. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Blackwell, Max Burch, Jerry Clifton, Larry Cross, Eric Greer and Garland Greer.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Evergreen Cemetery Association, c/o Sandra Smith, 7505 Highway 76 South, Somerville, TN 38068.



Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 25, 2019