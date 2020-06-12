James B. (Jim) Kidd, Jr., 51, passed away peacefully at his home on June 1, 2020.
He served his community working in the United States Postal Service for more than twenty years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kimberly J. Kidd; his father James B. Kidd, Sr, sister DeLaine Newman, brothers, John Brandon Kidd (Kimberly), and George Simer, all of Bartlett.
He is preceded in death by his mother Sammie Fountain and step-mother Valrie Kidd.
Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Harmony Church of Bartlett, 6740 St. Elmo Rd.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials are sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Memphis Humane Society.
Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home (901) 685-0723.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 12, 2020.