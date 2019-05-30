Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for James White Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James B. White Jr.

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers James B. White Jr.

December 28,1930 to May 26, 2019

Born in Cleveland, TN to the late James Benjamin (Ben) White Sr. and Violet Thompson White. He was the husband of the late Martha Anne Baxter White. He has two children: a son, David W. White of Memphis, TN and a daughter, Karen White Scott (David) of Louisville, KY. His grandchildren, Courtney White Wester (Kevin) of Rockport, IN. Emily Scott, Benjamin Scott both of Nashville, TN. His great-grandson Hayden Wester of Rockport, IN. He has a brother Joseph White (Susan), Jackson, TN. Nieces Angela White Kelley (Dustin), Tampa FL and Meredith White Gooch (Clay) Plano, TX. Great Nieces Rachel and Hannah Jo Gooch Plano, TX.



Jim graduated from Lambuth College in Jackson, TN with a Bachelor of Arts. He attended Dental School at The University of Tennessee, Memphis. While there he worked as a research assistant. In January of 1961, he moved to Evansville, IN where he began working as a Research Scientist at Mead Johnson and Company which later became Bristol Myers Squibb. While there he was on the golf team and shot Trap and Skeet. He retired from there in 1987. He enjoyed many years of hunting with his group of friends in Indiana and South Dakota.



Jim knew Jesus as Lord and Savior and loved dearly every church he was part of. He was very active in Washington Avenue Baptist, Grace Baptist and Keck Avenue Baptist Churches in Evansville, IN. He was active in the music ministry often singing and leading in worship. After retirement and moving back to Memphis, TN he was active at Kirby Woods Baptist Church investing his life in his Sunday School Class and the music ministry he loved. He sang in the choir for a time and played his trombone in the church orchestra. He was a faithful servant and supporter in all he did. He loved his Lord, his family, and his church. A favorite way he would begin a public prayer at church was, "Hallelujah, What A Savior!" It is Jesus, his Savior that has made an eternal difference in his life and gives us the hope of joining Jim around that throne of the God he loved for all eternity.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the White family. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 30, 2019