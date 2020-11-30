, age 72, passed away on November 23, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee to Juanita Mae Haire and John Milton Haire, Jr.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Burke Haire; his daughter Emily Haire (Marty) Seaton; his son John Milton (Margaret) Haire III ("Trey"); his son Matthew Breen (Holly) Haire; his sister Nancy Haire Warren; and eight grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his brother Dan Milton Haire and sister Rebecca Anita Haire ("Becky").Jim attended Germantown High School and Memphis State University, had a long career as a Certified Public Accountant and investment advisor, and was an avid runner, having completed multiple marathons.