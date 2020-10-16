entered this world on March 18, 1942 and left it a better place on October 15, 2020. Jim was a graduate of Messick High School and attended Memphis State University. He served in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1963. After serving in the Navy, Jim began his career at First Tennessee Bank where he worked for 43 years and retired as Vice President of Sales First Express. He was a loving husband, father and excellent mentor for his two sons.Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Francis Brister; two surviving brothers, Ronald and Bob Brister; Jim is also survived by his wife, Sandra Brister; sons, Jimmy Brister and Michael Brister; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Brister; and granddaughter, Kristen Brister.