|
|
|
James Brokaw New passed away at home on April 14, 2020.
He was born in Des Arc, AR on September 18, 1941, to Eleanor and Louis D. New. He was a proud graduate of Messick High School and served in the United States Air Force where he was a dental assistant and had fond memories of the time he spent in Japan and Hawaii. Jim worked at Delta Refining Company and Mapco Petroleum until his retirement from Williams Petroleum. After retirement, he began a new career as "Poppy" to his two adoring grandchildren, Garner Brokaw New and James Gregory New.
He was preceded in death by parents, his nephew SSGT Stephen New, and by his wife of 46 years, Karen Ann Paine New.
He leaves behind his two sons, Erick Brokaw New and Christopher Lynn New, both of Memphis, his sister Joyce Newland (John) of Opelika, AL, his Brother Bill New (Michelle) of Bartlett, TN, three nieces, Kathryn Ammon of Franklin, TN, Laura Hill (Jason) of Opelika, AL, Rachel Shelb (Andy) of Land 'O Lakes, FL, a nephew, Frank Newland (Mary Margaret) of Auburn, AL, and his brother in law Doug Paine (Donna) of Memphis. A private service for immediate family will be held Monday, April 20 at 2:00 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on Poplar Avenue.
Memorials may be sent to Grace St. Luke's Episcopal School where Poppy picked up his grandchildren up every day.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 17, 2020