1962 – 2020



James Calvin Sanders, age 58, resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi, departed this life Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020, at his residence.



Calvin was born April 29, 1962, in Brownsville, Tennessee, the son of Joyce Inez Moss Sanders and the late Walter Lee Sanders. He was employed as a truck driver for many years and enjoyed woodworking and working in his yard.



Mr. Sanders is survived by four daughters, Kristy Laxton (Kyle) of Brighton, TN, Candace Cook (Jeff) of Whiteville, TN, Lana Hunt (Tony) of Olive Branch, MS and Leah Sanders of Somerville, TN; five sons, Russell Sanders of Mason, TN, Jimmy Jordan (Madison) of Olive Branch, MS, Jason Smith (Jacqueline) of Memphis, TN, Jonathan Tice of Moscow, TN and Christopher Tice of Moscow, TN; his mother, Joyce Moss Sanders of Somerville, TN; his sister, Debbie Motley (Terry) of Marion, AR; his brother, Jerry Sanders of Whiteville, TN; twenty grandchildren, Makailah, Lynnleigh, Kyndall, Kaylie, Josh, Jacob, Caleb, Rachel, Willa, Hailey, Ethan, Lillian, Evan, Riley, Travis, Wyatt, Trevor, Alexandria, Autumn and Lucas; and one great-grandson on the way, Ryker.



Funeral Services for Mr. Sanders will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. John Ed Watkins, pastor of Mercy's Bridge Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 near Oakland. A visitation for Mr. Sanders will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Russell Sanders, Jimmy Jordan, Jason Smith, Jonathan Tice, Kyle Laxton, and Jeremey Motley. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary "Brother-in-Law" Moxley, Terry Motley, Jeff Cook, and Jerry Sanders.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the West Cancer Clinic & Research Institute, 7668 Airways Boulevard, Southaven, MS 38671.



