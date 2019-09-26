|
|
|
James Clyde DeHart, 94, of Germantown, TN passed away September 25, 2019.
James was the owner of DeHart Marine Electronics for 49 years, worked at WJG Radio for 10 years, and RCA for 15 years. He was a member of Balmoral Baptist Church and also served in the Naval Reserve.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Opal DeHart.
James was survived by his wife of 75 years, Hortense DeHart; his son James Auburey DeHart; his daughter, Margaret Yvonne DeHart Ashford; grandchildren, Chris Wolfe (Sonjo), Diana Wolfe Brumfield (Bill), Dawn Wolfe Towles (Scott), Ashley Marie Hoffman, Amanda Talese Works (Brian); 13 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 28th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 26, 2019