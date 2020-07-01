James D. Ferguson, 77, of Antioch, TN passed away on June 29, 2020.



He was born in Memphis, TN to the late Ira and Ruth Ferguson on March 9th, 1943.



James is survived by his wife of 45 years, Trudy Ferguson; his daughters, Jennifer Dillingham, Tiffany Amber Elrod, and son in law Samuel; his grandchildren, Megan, Benjamin, and Kaitlyn Dillingham; and his sisters, Barbara Ruper and Shirley Schwarz.



Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1st at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 2nd at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. Burial will follow at Memphis Memory Garden, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis, TN.



