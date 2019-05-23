Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 View Map Resources More Obituaries for James Abell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Donald "Jim" Abell

Obituary Flowers Early Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, our most precious Jim Abell passed from this life into heaven at the age of 74. He was surrounded by his family, abiding with love. Though raised in St. Louis, MO, he called Memphis home for the last 56 years.



A gifted athlete, Jim attended Christian Brothers University on a basketball scholarship, and he coached the CBU golf team while serving as a teacher in the math department. He was an avid golfer himself, and he won the Memphis Area Golf Association 4-Ball Championship in 1987.



Jim went on to earn a Master's degree from Memphis State University and a Doctorate (ABD) from the University of Mississippi. His distinguished career in real estate saw him named President of the Council of Residential Specialists (CRS), President of the Tennessee Chapter of CRS, and CRS Realtor of the Year. And he was honored to be designated Realtor Emeritus by the Memphis Area Association of Realtors in recognition of more than 40 years of excellence in Memphis realty. His assistant Margie O'Neal was an indispensable part of that success for 20 years.



Jim loved to play piano and guitar, especially anything by the Eagles, but his most memorable songs were the silly ones he made up himself, to the delight of his daughter and his many nieces and nephews. He was never happier than when he was "jammin' some tunes" in the company of those he loved.



Predeceasing Jim was his mother Gertrude Estelle Abell, his father James Carroll Abell, and his sister Pat Behan. His sister Judy Walsh (Tom) of Fulton, MO, his brother Rick Abell of Littleton, CO, and his brother-in-law Art Behan of O'Fallon, MO, remain to grieve his loss.



Lisa Lynn Abell, the beloved wife of 35 years, was Jim's partner in faith and in life. He also leaves a cherished daughter, Becky Cox (Joel), and two treasured grandchildren, Daphne Jane and Landon James. And he is lovingly remembered by a large extended family and his many friends and colleagues.



Those who are able will gather to celebrate Jim's life this Saturday, May 25th, at Memphis Funeral Home, located at 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a celebration service, immediately following.



The family deeply appreciates the many prayers offered on their behalf. Those asking for memorial suggestions are encouraged to choose HopeWorks or Agape Child and Family Services. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 23, 2019