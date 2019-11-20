|
|
|
Sergeant Major James E. Moffatt Jr.
February 3, 1940 - November 16, 2019
Jim joined the Marines on the morning of his 17th birthday and had his parents sign for him. He served his country for 42 years, nearly 32 years in the Marines and 12 years in the Army National Guard. Jim was Sergeant Major of VMA124, one of the last A4 attack squadrons in the Marine Corps. He was a decorated Gulf War veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star for service during combat.
During Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm in 1990-91, Jim operated a Military Affiliate Radio Service (MARS) radio station in combat zones in Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, primarily as a crypto teletype operator and then running hundreds of phone patches back to the United States during his off-duty time for his troops. He was an active amateur radio operator – call sign WD4SMW -- for more than a quarter century and participated in emergency preparedness with Memphis/Shelby Emergency Management Agency.
Jim retired from The Commercial Appeal's adverting department after 40 years. Jim excelled in his sales at the CA and was awarded Salesman of the Year several times as well as the Horizon Award. He was last manager of the Millington-Tipton Appeal. For the remainder of his newspaper career he joined The Best Times. While at The Best Times he served on the board of directors of The Professional Network on Aging (PNA) and was the emcee for monthly Business & Breakfast gatherings throughout the city.
Jim was active in his community. He participated in more than 14 feature films including "Great Balls of Fire," "The Client" and several Elvis-themed TV movies and TV commercials. Jim was a Boy Scout, Explorer Scout, Explorer Scout adviser, Webelos den leader and member of the Order of the Arrow.
He was elected constable of Shelby County 1972-1974 and served law enforcement in that capacity. Moffatt graduated from Treadwell high school and majored in marketing at Memphis State University.
For the last few years, Jim, with his partner Roy, sold gun parts at regional gun shows. They were known as Shotgun Barrels & Stocks and were proud to be known for having the largest display of its type at every show. Gun collectors and enthusiasts from around the world sent them their antique guns for museum-quality restoration.
Jim leaves his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Lloyd Moffatt, sons James Moffatt of Mississippi and Christopher Moffatt of Memphis. He leaves his sister Dotti Campbell of Crossville, TN., two grandchildren, Laurel, Camille and great-grandchildren Collier and Margot.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service celebrating his Life will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service immediately.
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119, 901-767-8930. "A Fitting Farewell For Everyone"
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 20, 2019