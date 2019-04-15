Resources More Obituaries for James Topp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. James E. Topp

Obituary Flowers Dr. James E. Topp, 70, of Memphis, TN formerly of Louisville, KY passed away at the Germantown Methodist Hospital on April 12th, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William Topp and Mary Meixsel.



He is survived by his wife: Joan Zinser Topp, two sons: David and Evan Topp, three grandchildren Mary Rose, Ruger, and Reddington Topp, and his brother and sister: Charles Dixon Topp and Margret (Margie) Buchter both of Louisville, KY.



Dr. Topp was active in the US government serving in the Department of Defence as well as a Presidential Appointee under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. Once he retired, he stayed active on numerous committees for the State of Tennessee including as the Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Education of Students with Disabilities for 25 years.



He was also active in the Catholic Community in Memphis including working with the then Bishop on the finance committee. His selfless nature and loving personality will be dearly missed by all of his friends and family.



A memorial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 8151 Poplar Ave, on Tuesday, April 16 from 5PM-7PM and the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Birthright of Memphis or . Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 15, 2019