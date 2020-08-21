James Edward Brewer, 93, went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Landmark of DeSoto in Horn Lake, MS. He was born on February 18, 1927 to the late I.T. and Hester Brewer in Desoto County, MS. James was a WWII Army Veteran and attended Jackson Chapel Methodist Church. His favorite hobbies included Fishing, especially fishing with his daughter in law, Kay; watching NASCAR, working on motors and home remodeling. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.



Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Sandel Brewer; three daughters, Janice Kay Brewer, Lavonne Manning, Roxie Fly; grandson, Russell Manning, III; a great great grandson, Johnny Nova Bloom; a sister, Rosalie Brewer Flynn, and two brothers, I.T. Brewer, Jr and Robert Lee Brewer.



Survivors include four sons, Bernie Brewer (Kay), Russell Manning, Carl Yuncker, Joe Mrazek; three daughters, Sally Michaels (Dan), Brenda Laarman (Carl), Shirley Bell (Jerry). He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

