James Edward Devers, age 66, passed away June 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan Devers, son, Jimmy Devers (Christina), daughter, Amber Caldwell (Mark), grandchildren, Ashley Campbell, Katelyn Devers, brother, John "Mike" Devers (Rhonda). Jim is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the funeral service celebrating his Life to be held at 5 p.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 (901) 767-8930. "A Fitting Farewell for Everyone".
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 19, 2019
