, 85, was called by the Lord on October 14, 2020 to join his parents, James and Elizabeth Swift, sister, Anne Pillow, and brother, Rick Swift.He is survived by his brother, Gerry Swift. Jim leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Hall Swift, his daughter, Cheryl McKenzie (Mike), and son, Bart Swift (Alicia). He has 5 grandchildren, Morgan Pittman (Logan), Weston Thompson (Morgan K), Benjamin, Andrew, and Daniel Swift, and a great granddaughter, Reese Elizabeth Pittman.Jim was a deacon at his home church, Covenant Baptist Church-Collierville and previously served as a deacon at Bethel Baptist, Towering Oaks, and Southland Baptist Church and was a former member of Kirby Woods Baptist Church. As a young man, Jim served our country in the US Army branch of the military. He was retired from the trucking industry as a Teamster's Office Associate, and worked a number of years in real estate, including owning his own real estate company (Jim Swift Realtors). For the past 20 years, he passionately served as financial guardian to veterans with mental health disabilities.