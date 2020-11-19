, 84, passed away at his home in Bartlett, Tennessee on Monday, November 16th, 2020. He was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee on April 27th, 1936.Mr. Townsend is survived by his wife of 64 years, Yvonne Taylor Townsend (His beloved Ebbie), and two children, Rhonda Hazen (Ken) of Atlanta and Ted Townsend (Leslie) of Memphis. Granddaddy is survived by three grandchildren, Taylor and Hayden Hazen and Sophie Townsend. He also leaves two siblings, Michael E. Townsend of Bartlett, Tennessee, and John S. Townsend of Kodak, Tennessee along with a large extended family that he loved.Ed served 21 years in the United States Air Force, stationed in Alaska, Mississippi, and Texas before retiring in Memphis in 1979 at the rank of Master Sergeant. He then completed his Associate of Science in Mid-Management from State Technical Institute at Memphis. But service to others defined him most and he joined the United States Postal Service. Stationed out of Raleigh, he had one of the last walking routes in Memphis and brought not only the daily mail but joy to the residents and businesses that came to rely on him and think of him fondly. This due in part to him often helping them out with tasks on his days off. His career as a Letter Carrier ended with a well-earned retirement in 1998 after 17 years.In addition to keeping a meticulous lawn and garden, receiving the Yard of the Month distinction in the East Hill Neighborhood of Bartlett, Ed enjoyed his retirement playing golf and volunteering as a mentor with The First Tee of Memphis.His pursuit of faith and fellowship led him to the Scottish Rite where he became a 32nd Degree member and Master Mason. His spiritual journey continued and brought him finally, along with Ebbie, to Ellendale Baptist Church where they have been active for many years and adored by their fellow Sunday School classmates.