1/1
James "Jim" Effinger
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Effinger, age 76, of Counce, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Jim was born May 31, 1944, in Columbia, SC. He served as an Army Specialist with the Army for two terms in Vietnam and received the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Airborne Jump Wings (33 jumps), Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. Jim was retired from FedEx after 25 years and enjoyed boating and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Jamie of 35 years, three children; Peter Effinger and his wife Lana, Dawn Bettis, Jimmy Effinger, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Jim also leaves his step-children; Kathy Garrett and her husband Bob, Ken Arledge, four step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until service time at 10 am, on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to:
Pickwick United Methodist Church
PO Box 28, Pickwick Dam, TN 38365.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Effinger family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved