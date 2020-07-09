James "Jim" Effinger, age 76, of Counce, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Jim was born May 31, 1944, in Columbia, SC. He served as an Army Specialist with the Army for two terms in Vietnam and received the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Airborne Jump Wings (33 jumps), Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. Jim was retired from FedEx after 25 years and enjoyed boating and fishing.
He is survived by his wife Jamie of 35 years, three children; Peter Effinger and his wife Lana, Dawn Bettis, Jimmy Effinger, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Jim also leaves his step-children; Kathy Garrett and her husband Bob, Ken Arledge, four step-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until service time at 10 am, on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to:
Pickwick United Methodist Church
PO Box 28, Pickwick Dam, TN 38365.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com
for the Effinger family.