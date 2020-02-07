Home

James Erwin Obituary
James Erwin, beloved husband of Irene Erwin for 72 years, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

He was retired from the US Navy, serving in two wars over twenty years in service.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters and son-in-law; Janet and Robert Manley of Springville, Tennessee and Diana King of Douglasville, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Lonnie Jones. He leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. MAY HE REST IN PEACE!

Memorial Service will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Harmony Church of Bartlett. Services are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation (901) 685-0723.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 7, 2020
