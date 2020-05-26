James (Jim) Everett England, 72, passed away May 15, 2020 at Gallaway Nursing Home after a long illness. Jim served 4 years in the US Navy. In December 2010, he retired from the VA Medical Center with over 32 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Gladys England. He leaves his sisters, Vicky England, Becky Joyner, and brother Sammy England. His final resting place is Magnolia Cemetery located in Collierville, TN. Due to the current situation, a memorial will be held later.

