, 85, of Germantown, Tennessee, died on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at his home with his family around him.Born in Sardis, Tennessee on November 2, 1934, Fred was one of five children born to the late Benjamin "Howard" & Ethel Ross Benson. He graduated from Crenshaw High School in Crenshaw, Mississippi, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon return, he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Ole Miss.Mr. Benson married the love of his life Billie Wood Benson on September 9, 1961 and have been married for 59 years. He spent the majority of his career in sales for Weiser Lock. He and Mrs. Benson were founding members of Grace Evangelical Church, where he was a greeter for over 20 years.Along with his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Pattye Benson Overall.With his wife, Mr. Benson is survived by his sons James Fredrick (Amy) Benson, Jr., MD and Matthew (Amy) Benson; sisters Carol Holliday, Glenda Houston, brother Jerry Benson; grandchildren Katie (Kenan) Prentice, Caroline Benson, Emily (Nathan) Holman, Jeb Benson, Aaron, Emma, Mattie, and Noelle Benson; great-grandchildren Benson Prentice and Lottie Beth Prentice.