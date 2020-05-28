James Grady Warren, Jr., 77, passed away on May 24, 2020.



He was a veteran of the United States Army, an avid hunter, and loved watching both college and professional football. He enjoyed walking in his neighborhood and talking to his neighbors he met along the way. Mr. Warren was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James Grady Warren, Sr. and Bernice Joyner Warren, and by a sister, Donyell Buckingham.



He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gwendolyn Warren; daughter, Lisa (Tom) Watson; son, Tim (Stephanie) Dillon; brother, Melvin (Joyce) Warren, and four grandchildren, Jett, Candice, Zach and Samantha.



Graveside services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange, Memphis, Tennessee.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store